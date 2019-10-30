Halloween Forecast: Periods of rain and wind

Breaking News
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Belchertown

(WWLP) – Halloween looks wet, windy, and mild. We’ll have periods of rain, but it won’t be raining every minute of the day.

Winds will be increasing out of the south and southwest, occasionally gusting 30-40 mph. There is the potential for isolated wind damage tomorrow through Friday given that trees still have plenty of leaves on them. The winds will help to push temperatures higher and into the mid to upper 60s, roughly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will come AFTER trick-or-treating time and into the first few hours of Friday morning.

We’ll track the ending of the rain, the returning sun, and much cooler air on the 7 Day Forecast.

