Halloween storm to bring wind, rain, and cold

(WWLP) – This Halloween weather is more of a trick than a treat. We are already dealing with this Halloween storm and things will get worse before they get better.

What is the setup for this storm?

An area of low pressure is just to our west. Low pressure is a storm system where the air circulates clockwise and rises, generating clouds and rain.

There’s a warm front out ahead of the low. A warm front is the leading edge of warm air that has pushed north of western Massachusetts, allowing for a mild day.

A cold front trails south of the center of low pressure. A cold front is the leading edge of much colder air. As this area of low pressure moves through and north of us tonight, the cold front will drop in early tomorrow morning.

That will bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and quickly dropping temperatures for the first few hours of Friday morning.

