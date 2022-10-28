CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some warm temperatures earlier this week, it felt more like fall out there Friday.

It was on the cooler side with temperatures closer to where they should be for this time of year. The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 59 degrees, the average low temperature is 37 degrees.

The weekend is looking nice with lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Unfortunately, the 22News Storm Team is tracking showers for Halloween on Monday.

In the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook, there is cooler weather over the west but over the central and eastern parts of the country, are warm temperatures.

In fact, very warm temperatures are expected over the Northeast next week. The temperatures could once again be in the 60s maybe even the 70s.