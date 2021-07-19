Hamilton Reservoir spillway open in Holland

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The water level is extremely high in the Hamilton Reservoir due to heavy rain over the weekend.

The Holland Police Department says the spillway is open to the maximum extent. The Emergency Management Director is working with police and fire if needed. The Holland Police are planning on contacting Senator Gobi’s Office Monday to request assistance in aiding resident who have experienced damage to property.

The police are also asking boaters to prevent wakes that may cause additional damage and erosion to the shorelines, structures and vessels close to the shore.