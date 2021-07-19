Hamilton Reservoir spillway open in Holland

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Holland Police Department)

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The water level is extremely high in the Hamilton Reservoir due to heavy rain over the weekend.

The Holland Police Department says the spillway is open to the maximum extent. The Emergency Management Director is working with police and fire if needed. The Holland Police are planning on contacting Senator Gobi’s Office Monday to request assistance in aiding resident who have experienced damage to property.

The police are also asking boaters to prevent wakes that may cause additional damage and erosion to the shorelines, structures and vessels close to the shore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today