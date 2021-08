HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking more heat and humidity with a potential heat wave mid to late week with temperatures getting up into the 90s.

The Hatfield Fire Department will be open as a cooling center to residents suffering from the hot temperatures Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Hatfield Fire Department is located at 59 Main Street.