EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Air quality concerns continue Wednesday as the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection extended its advisory.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of western Massachusetts, until 12 a.m. Thursday. It will be another hazy day in western Massachusetts as our air quality continues to be affected by wildfires burning in Canada.

Air quality index scores across the region are bad Wednesday, mostly falling in the unhealthy for sensitive groups risk level. But we’re actually creeping closer and closer here in the lower valley to unhealthy for all territory.

Canada Fires Smoke Map

Anything over 151 puts everyone at risk for health complications, with Springfield sitting at 137 Wednesday morning, and Greenfield scoring 111 right now. Pittsfield has risen into that unhealthy category with an Air Quality Index of 151.

Anyone under 18, over 65, or who has lung or heart disease should limit their outdoor exertion for scores between 100 and 150. As we get closer to that 150 mark, everyone should be adjusting their behavior.

PHOTOS: Smoky haze across Massachusetts

Sunrise over river

Mt. Toby in Deerfield – From Valerie Komosa

Wildfire sunset in Chicopee – From Paul Guilbert

From Steve Anderson

From Steve Anderson

From Steve Anderson

From Steve Anderson

From Steve Anderson

From Steve Anderson

From Diane Rodriguez

From Diane Rodriguez

From Diane Rodriguez

Ludlow

Ludlow

Clouds will fill in fairly quickly with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The smoky haze will continue and the air quality will still be poor, especially in the afternoon and evening.

VIDEO: Today’s Forecast

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday looks to be a cloudy and cool day with the chance for scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. The chances for rain this week continue into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

