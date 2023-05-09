SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you look up Tuesday, you may see a haze in the sky due to the Canadian wildfires.

According to the National Weather Service, a narrow plume of smoke has elevated into the atmosphere from Canada and can visibly been seen in western Massachusetts. The plume of smoke may add a haze to the sky as it moves south Tuesday evening. However, there is no concern for our air quality.

The smoke is coming from Alberta, Canada where crews have been battling up to 100 wildfires over the last few days. Roughly 30,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the fires.