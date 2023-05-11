CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve spent some time outside this week, you probably noticed quite a bit of haze in the air.

In the summer we typically see hazy sunshine when the weather gets warmer. Temperatures have been warming up but the haze we’re seeing is not due to the warm weather.

It has to do with wildfires over western Canada. The jetstream is taking the smoke and bringing it down over us here in New England.

The good news is that the smoke is high enough in the atmosphere that it is not affecting the air quality. The smoke should start to move out as we head into the weekend.