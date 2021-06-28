Heat Advisory continues; Tuesday, Wednesday expected to be the hottest days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It can be dangerous for people and pets when it gets this hot.

It was oppressive all day Monday. So, it’s important to take care of yourself, the heat can lead to more problems than just a sunburn.

The 22News live camera network captured this parked vehicle on a sandbar in the Connecticut River near Bondi’s Island. Certainly not a good idea. But safer places to beat the heat, like Forest Park, stay empty in extreme heat like this. That’s a good thing, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen in less than an hour.

“I’ve noticed that as the summers have gotten hotter it does become more difficult to stay outside longer and do a lot of work outside,” said Maryssa Cook-Obregon of Southwick. “I also work in landscaping, so it does get difficult to withstand a full day or work outside.”





Playing outside is a bit easier. Local splash pads and city pools can get crowded when the temperature reaches into the 90’s.

“My favorite thing about the heat is that you can go swimming,” said Michelle Oquendo of Springfield.

No place to swim? Experts recommend staying in an air-conditioned environment. If you can’t be in a cool house or a pool, avoid strenuous activity, stay out of the sun, and stay hydrated.

Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, so be sure to take care of yourself.