NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The very high temperatures have kept this week hot and the weather continued Friday as temperatures reached the low 90’s. On a hot day like Friday, many families came to Look Park in Northampton to enjoy this beautiful weather.

The families at the park are not letting the heat ruin their day, so they are at the splash pads, playing mini golf, taking a stroll in the park, or taking a ride on the train. Those are just some of the ways they had planned to enjoy their time outdoors.

Western Massachusetts will be under a heat advisory that just extended throughout the weekend, with temperatures feeling like they are more than 100 degrees. Experts say that the best rule of thumb on a hot day is to stay indoors if you can. Stay in air conditioning whenever possible, and if you plan to head outdoors, dress in loose, light colored clothing, and drink as much water as possible.

22News spoke to one family who’s been at the park all day today staying cool.

Joan Rasool of Northampton expressed, “Well, the park is well maintained. People are friendly. The kids are fun. It’s just an all around good time.”

Isra Abdul Kanerr of Northampton said, “I went to the water park. I went to the playground. I went onto the train. I just really like coming to this park and playing in the splash pad.”

Many people made quite the splash at the splash pad. Unfortunately, with the heat continuing across western Massachusetts, so does the drought.