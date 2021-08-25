Heat Advisory for most of western Massachusetts Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Berkshire, eastern Hampshire, and eastern Franklin Counties from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

WHAT: Heat index values as high as 98 to 102 expected.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.