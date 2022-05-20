(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents should expect unseasonable heat and humidity this weekend, with temperatures in the 90s, and feels-like temperatures around 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 8:00 A.M. Saturday through 8:00 P.M. Sunday. Temperatures will range from 92-96 degrees in Valley locations on both days, with the heat index (or the temperature it feels like when the humidity is factored-in), approaching 100 degrees.

In these kinds of conditions, the National Weather Service advises you to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning if possible, and confine any strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening, when temperatures will be lower.

