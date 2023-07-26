CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Heat Advisory from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to 8:00 p.m. on Friday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, & eastern Franklin County.

After some early morning fog on Wednesday, expect it to be a mostly sunny day, with high temperatures in the mid-80s to 90 degrees. There will be a slight haze in the sky from some Canadian wildfire smoke, but there is no threat to our air quality.

Wednesday night will have partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day. There is the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of which some could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index value of around 100 degrees.

Heat and humidity will peak on Friday.