HEAT ADVISORY: Hot and humid with chance of thunderstorms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat index values of 95-99 degrees are expected, which could cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with afternoon highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. The oppressively high humidity will make it feel much hotter. We stay dry in the first half of the day, and starting in the late afternoon we have chances for scattered showers and potentially storms.

Rain steadily becomes more scattered this evening. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s.

High temperatures and humidity Wednesday will be almost the same. It’ll be a mainly dry day, we just can’t rule out an isolated shower between about noon and 5 p.m.