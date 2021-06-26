Heat Advisory in effect for parts of western Massachusetts Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

WHAT: Heat index values between 95 and 97 expected.

WHERE: The Connecticut Valley in Massachusetts.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Similar or even hotter heat indices are expected on Monday as well.

Tips to stay safe in the heat

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

