Heat Advisory in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) - The combination of temperatures in the 90s, school buildings without air conditioning, and COVID-19 safety protocols has some districts starting the week with plans to send students home early.

Heat-related half-days are permissible as long as schools still meet their required amount of student learning time for the year, but shifting to a remote day because of the extreme weather is not an option, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told superintendents on Friday.