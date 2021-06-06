Heat Advisory in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 8 p.m. Monday.
WHAT: Heat index values up to 97 degrees
IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Temperatures
How to stay safe
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency. Call 9 -1-1.