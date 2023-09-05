AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, and eastern Franklin County for a heat index that will be near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicted that it could feel as hot as 95 degrees on the heat index by noon on Tuesday.

With kids back to school this week and college students all over the region starting classes, starting your day right can make a huge difference to your comfort and health on Tuesday.

First in your morning routine, dress lightly, both in weight and color. Thin fabrics allow better air flow and evaporative cooling, and light colors will reflect heat and sunlight.

Hydrate and bring some water along with you. Once you get thirsty, it’s too late, you’re already behind. If you have class today, bring a water bottle along so you don’t have to miss anything.

The heat index figured between 90 and 105 comes with the chance of heat stroke, cramps, and exhaustion with prolonged exposure or physical activity.

Remember, the NWS heat index describes what it feels like in the shade! It will feel even hotter in the sun. So, find some A/C, fill up that water bottle, and stay safe.