Heat Advisory: Temperature will feel like 100 degrees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A heath advisory is in effect for western Massachusetts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s, that’ll feel like 100 degrees.

The hottest time of the day is between noon and 4 p.m., temperatures will reach the low 90s, that’ll feel like 100 degrees.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire region from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Make sure you are closing your blinds and windows for this time period to avoid heating the inside of your house. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Remember, never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Health experts recommend staying in an air conditioned environment. Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available. If you can’t be in a cool house or a pool, avoid strenuous activity and stay out of the sun.

Cooling Centers

Amherst:

Bangs Community Center 70 Boltwood Walk 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Chicopee:

Library 449 Front Street 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Senior Center 5 W. Main Street 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Hatfield:

Fire Department 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Northampton:

Northampton Senior Center 67 Conz Street 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Springfield:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

South End Community Center 99 Marble St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



West Springfield:

Memorial Pool 51 Smyrna Street 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alice Corson Pool 373 Main Street 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Library 200 Park Street 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Center 128 Park Street 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Wilbraham: