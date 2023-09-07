CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for a heat index that will be around 100 degrees.

Expect the first half of Thursday to be mostly sunny. We’ll see skies turn partly sunny during the mid to late afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm (especially west of the Connecticut River) this evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

LIVE: Heat Index

Thursday night, partly cloudy skies with the chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday looks to be a mix of sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking showers likely this weekend.