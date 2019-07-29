Heat advisory through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory has been issued for eastern Franklin County, eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

High temperatures today should end up in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be slightly hotter with mostly sunny skies and some scattered afternoon clouds. The higher humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to almost 100º.

Risk of heat exhaustion during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.