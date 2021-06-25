Heat and humidity returning to western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw quite a bit of sunshine this week and it was nice and comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and low levels of humidity.

However, that is all about to change, summer heat is returning and it looks like it will be sticking around right into the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures are expected to be well up into the 90s with high humidity.

“The warmer the air, the higher the humidity, the higher the heat index goes. We’re talking heat indices reaching near 100 degrees next week,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year should be in the lower 80s and our average low temperatures are usually in the upper 50s.

Most people 22News talked to aren’t too happy to see the return of the hot and humid summer weather especially after the comfortable conditions we had this week.

“Absolutely not looking forward to it. It means more indoor weather with the air conditioner on, it means staying inside more working inside more instead of getting out on this gorgeous day,” said Nancy Maree of Longmeadow.

“Not looking forward to it at all, no,” said Kristina Taylor of Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

It looks like we could see another heat wave with temperatures in the 90s for at least three days in a row next week. Remember if you plan to be out in the heat next week stay hydrated and don’t over exert yourself.