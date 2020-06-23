Heat index an important forecast to look at on hot summer days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have reached the 90s the past few days in western Massachusetts, and when humidity is high, it feels even hotter. That’s why meteorologists use a parameter called the heat index, which takes into account the relative humidity.

The heat index chart shows that when the air temperature is 96 degrees, and relative humidity is high, that can feel like it’s over 120 degrees outside. According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, and leads to hundreds of fatalities each year.

When it’s humid, it’s harder for the sweat on your skin to evaporate, which is what cools your body down.

To stay safe in high heat and humidity, reduce strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day. Wear light-colored, light-weight and loose-fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water, and try to avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks.

Take a cool bath or shower, and if possible, spend time in an air conditioned area. Take breaks from the sun, and make sure to wear sunscreen, as a sunburn reduces the body’s ability to cool off.

Also don’t forget to check on your neighbors who need help in high heat.