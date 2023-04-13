CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in the Commonwealth were out and about enjoying the sun’s rays Thursday as temperatures rose to nearly 90 degrees, which broke a record here locally.

Thursday’s high temperature of 89 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base breaks the previous April 13 record high temperature of 85, set in 1945.

Nearly everyone was thrilled by the weather as they were seen walking or doing recreational activities. 22News visited a park in Chicopee where parents were enjoying the warmth with their children. One mother said it was a pleasant surprise they had to take advantage of!

“It’s been cold for a long time, so today was really surprising, I just went outside and I was like oh, it’s nice,” said Lenializ Williams of Chicopee. “You know what..they’re loving it, right now they’re running around, and my son is sitting there.”

And if you didn’t get outside Thursday, 22News will be ending the work week with another day in the 80s tomorrow. Friday’s record high temperature will be 79, set in 1968.

And as always when you’re out in the heat you are advised to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and loose-fitting clothes, and reduce your alcohol consumption.