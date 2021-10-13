Heat utilities to increase in price this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may not have had to turn on your heat yet this fall but chances are when you do you will have to pay more.

We’ve been experiencing above average temperatures this fall but when the cooler air arrives we’ll be turning on our heat and you will likely being paying more to heat your home this winter. Westfield Gas and Electric said residents and businesses can expect to pay up to 25% more on their heating bills. The increase in being blamed on the pandemic and demand for liquified natural gas across the globe.

“With things starting back up because of the pandemic, over the last year and a half or two years almost now the demand on liquified natural gas is huge. So all the shipping is all going to there and not here to the east coast. There is limited pipeline capacity here on the east coast and there is limited supply as well as far as what’s being put into storage.” said Tom Flaherty Sr., General Manager of Westfield Gas & Electric.

There are some things you can try to do though to help keep costs down. “There’s still time to get energy audits you know you have massive investor owned utilities we have a program I know Holyoke, Chicopee South Hadley also have programs for energy efficiency.” Flaherty said.

It’s also a good idea to make sure all your doors and windows are well insulated now that increases could be higher depending on how cold it gets this winter.