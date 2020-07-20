Heatwave: How close western Massachusetts was to hitting record heat

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts experienced temperatures of over 90 degrees for the past three days, but while the heat was unbearable to some, we didn’t quite break any new records so this was not unprecedented.

Saturday, the high temperature in Chicopee reached 92 degrees, 7 degrees shy of the record set in 1999. However, on Sunday, we were only 4 degrees short of the record of 100 degrees set in 1991.

While feels-like temperatures reached near 100 in the lower Pioneer Valley Monday, the actual temperature was a few degrees off from the record of 101 degrees, also set in 1991. If you don’t like this uncomfortably hot weather, just wait a few more days. Temperatures will be dropping, especially starting this Wednesday. It will still be warm, but not dangerously hot like we’ve been experiencing recently.

That’s due to a shift in the jet stream dragging in hot, humid air from the southwest over the last few days, compared to not-as-hot air from the northwest later this week.