Heavy downpours, flooding becoming more common across the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — In western Massachusetts, we’ve had our fair share of severe weather this year including severe storms with 60-mile-per-hour winds, large hail, and flooding rain. This type of extreme weather pattern is becoming more common with climate change.

As the world warms, this evaporates more water from the surface of the Earth into the atmosphere. The additional moisture makes rain heavier which increases the risk for flooding. Climate Central found that over time, the rainfall on the wettest day of each year has been increasing. Seventy-nine percent of cities measured saw their rainiest days get even wetter since 1950.

Climate Central research also found that storms bringing one inch of rain are occurring more often, along with two and three-inch storms which is the type of rain that brings flooding like we saw Monday evening in western Massachusetts.

(Climate Central)

While we were very dry for the past few months overall, that has changed significantly more recently. The average total rainfall for Chicopee in July is near 4 inches. We’ve seen over half of that so far, just one week in.

Flooding is the deadliest weather-related killer in the United States.