Heavy rain and flooding on roadways can lead to sinkholes

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has seen over ten inches of rain in the past 18 days, which has lead to flooding in areas across the region.

Once the ground is saturated with water, extra rain has a harder time being absorbed into the ground since there is no where for it to go. This leads to flooding. Rivers and streams are starting to fill up, causing flooding in around these rivers or streams.

One of the biggest problems we’ve seen this weekend are washed out roadways. These roadways are experience a sudden erosion as a result of the heavy rain and flooding of nearby streams. This sudden erosion forms a crater-like formation in the road, which is what we call a sinkhole. A sinkhole will take anything on top of it down, whether that be a mailbox or a passing car.

In Franklin County, a sinkhole formed and now a car is stuck in it. The sinkhole on Newton Road in Millers Falls collapsed under a vehicle and damaged the home and road nearby. This was caused due to water in a stream overflowing over a culvert and the water rushed down the mountain into the road.

When you are out on the roadways, it is important to turn around when you come across flooded roadways, because you never know what is under all the water.