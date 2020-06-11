Heavy rain can quickly become a dangerous situation when driving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you got stuck under one of the downpours we had Thursday, chances are it wasn’t that pleasant.

Some heavy rain moved through western Massachusetts and even though we need the rain, downpours like that can pose a danger.

When storm drains are unable to keep up with all the water, they can back up and streets can quickly flood. In addition to flash flooding, heavy rain can also obscure your vision on the highway.

Barbara Mahony of Pittsfield explains her experience of driving through heavy rain, “I got caught in a really bad thunderstorm coming across the Interstate from Pittsfield up in those old mountains where you couldn’t see.”

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. Never attempt to drive across a flooded road, you could end up damaging your car or even losing your life.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown.