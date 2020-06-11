Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,492 deaths, 104,667 total cases

Heavy rain can quickly become a dangerous situation when driving

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you got stuck under one of the downpours we had Thursday, chances are it wasn’t that pleasant.

Some heavy rain moved through western Massachusetts and even though we need the rain, downpours like that can pose a danger.

When storm drains are unable to keep up with all the water, they can back up and streets can quickly flood. In addition to flash flooding, heavy rain can also obscure your vision on the highway.

Barbara Mahony of Pittsfield explains her experience of driving through heavy rain, “I got caught in a really bad thunderstorm coming across the Interstate from Pittsfield up in those old mountains where you couldn’t see.”

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. Never attempt to drive across a flooded road, you could end up damaging your car or even losing your life.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today