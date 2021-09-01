Heavy rain expected to cause flash flooding in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain started falling Wednesday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through western Massachusetts. Heavy rain is expected overnight into Thursday morning and that will likely lead to flash flooding. Towns like West Springfield are preparing for the heavy rain.

“We have two or three crews out right now clearing off catch basins we get hit really bad last Friday so there’s a lot of leaves an debris everywhere but we’re trying our best to clean off all the catch basins,” said Trevor Wood the Deputy Director of Operations for the West Springfield DPW.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood related deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. When storm drains get overwhelmed by too much water places like low lying streets and underpasses start to flood. Labelle Street in West Springfield is one of those spots that frequently floods.

The water from street flooding can also make it into your house and there are some things you can do to help prevent flooding from occurring in front of your home.

“So we just try and get the public, if they have something in front of their house, a drain that’s in front of their house got leaves or debris or trash on it just to rake it off so no damage happens to their yard or their house and it helps us out a lot,” said Trevor Wood.

If you come across a flooded road it’s hard to tell just how deep the water is so remember turn around, don’t drown.

It’s even harder to see flooding at night when it’s dark and that’s when we expect the heaviest rain to fall.