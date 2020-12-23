Heavy rain, high winds expected Christmas Eve into Christmas morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is forecasting heavy rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning, along with high wind gusts that could cause power outages.

Christmas Eve Day we’ll have an increasing breeze that will help to gradually bring temperatures into the 50s later in the day. It’ll be cloudy, and fog will start developing as the milder air pushes over the snow-covered ground.

Thursday morning should be mainly dry, but showers become increasingly likely in the afternoon. Showers turns to widespread rain Thursday evening, but the heaviest rain comes after midnight through 9AM Christmas morning. Rain will continue through the early to mid-afternoon of Christmas Day.

By the time the rain is all done, we could see 1-3 inches. That much rain, combined with melting of the snowpack from the very mild temperatures, could lead to some street flooding. Be sure to check your nearest storm drain to make sure it’s not blocked by snow.

Wind gusts of 40-60 MPH Christmas morning could cause power outages. Thankfully we don’t have leaves on the trees, which could have brought more widespread issues. Charge devices ahead of the storm in case the power goes out for you on Christmas morning.

Temperatures Christmas morning will be in the mid to even upper 50s, but colder air arrives Christmas afternoon as we drop through the 40s.

