CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wind gusts of up to 30 mph and heavy rain across western Massachusetts are leading to several power outages Wednesday morning.

As of right now, there are around 5,000 power outages across the state, according to the MEMA outage map.

MEMA Outage Map

Most of those are in the eastern part of the state, but there is one customer in Springfield without power currently.

To prepare for the wind and rain, National Grid has secured over 800 crews and more than 2,700 field-based personnel as part of their emergency response operations and preparedness activities.

“In addition to restoring power to nearly 60,000 customers due to this past weekend’s winter

storm, National Grid has been closely monitoring the weather forecasts, and we have crews and

personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this mid-week storm

may bring,” said Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England.

National Grid Outage Map

Eversource continues to monitor weather forecast models and has brought in outside crews to work alongside Eversource lineworkers. Hundreds of line and tree crews will be prepositioned in advance of the storm so they can quickly respond to any damage or power outages caused by the weather.

“With the heavy, wet snow for certain areas of the state in the forecast at the onset of this week’s storm followed by substantial amounts of rain coming on the heels of the weekend snowstorm, the ground will be heavily saturated, and that combined with the forecasted strong winds can bring down trees and limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “This storm has a similar profile to the one we had three weeks ago that caused significant tree damage and outages, but this time we also have roadside snow piles that complicate the work for our crews.”

Eversource Outage Map

The rain will end as the sun rises on Wednesday morning. However, our flooding risk will continue. Be ready for the possibility of flooded roads on the morning commute. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive your car through a flooded road. River and stream flooding may last through Wednesday and into Thursday.

It will be windy on Wednesday with the winds gusting over 20-30mph at times. A few scattered rain and snow showers are likely around midday. There could even be a few breaks of sun, but overall the clouds win out. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, just before sunrise. Daytime temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s and fall into the evening.

Mass.gov has provided a list of safety tips to keep in mind during a power outage.

Power outage safety tips

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices. If you smell gas, call 911 right away.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working as it is a silent, odorless, killer.

During cold weather, keep food cold outside in a secure location safe from animals.

If phone lines are down, use social media or texting to let others know you are okay.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need additional assistance.