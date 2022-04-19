CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with the heavy rain Tuesday morning but some across the region actually saw snow.

It wasn’t just western Massachusetts that saw the brunt of the storm. Monday morning many across the mid-Atlantic dealt with heavy rain and snow with portions of West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania getting over six inches of snow.

The storm then moved into New England overnight bringing heavy rain, wind, and even snow to portions of New York where areas around Binghamton received over ten inches of snow. The storm has now moved off into northern New England and will bring rain and snow to portions of Canada.