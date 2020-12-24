Heavy rain, strong wind expected across western Massachusetts during holidays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only a few hours left to prepare for the heavy rain and wind we’ll be seeing throughout the Christmas holiday.

Eversource is offering up some suggestions. There are also some common-sense things you can do before the storm hits. Residents we spoke with aren’t too worried about this storm. But it is important to be prepared.

Western Massachusetts could see up to 3 inches of rain. All that rain on top of the melting snow means we could see some street flooding. To help prevent pooling water, it’s a good to clear snow away from any storm drains near your home.

This includes snow banks, all that water will need a clear path so it doesn’t build up in the streets. Flooding isn’t the only threat – the wind could be too.

“Not flooding I live right on a lake so I’m more worried about the wind losing power,” said Scott Norris of Holden.

It’s also a good idea to clean your gutters, if water gets backed up it could find a way to leak into your home. Flooding can also cause damage to a home furnace or other natural gas appliances.

Eversource is reminding customers that if flooding is severe, natural gas appliances should not be used until inspected by a licensed plumber or contractor.

If there is significant street flooding don’t drive through it. It’s hard to tell just how deep it really is.