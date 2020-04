(WWLP) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms made for a wet Tuesday afternoon across western Massachusetts.

Minor flooding was reported on some streets and large pools of water could be seen on sidewalks and parking lots. There were also reports of small hail in Conway, Belchertown, and surrounding towns.

A viewer sent us footage of heavy snowfall in East Otis.

While the snow created just a dusting, it was just enough to make road conditions slick.