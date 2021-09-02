Heavy rains caused overnight flooding in western Massachusetts

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – While the worst of the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida caused disastrous flooding to our south, western Massachusetts was not completely spared from overnight flash flooding, as inches of rain came down in a short period of time.

In Wilbraham, Calkins Brook flooded onto Silver Street near the Monson town line, causing flooding at the railroad underpass. The area was passable in time for the morning commute, but there were rocks and soil left behind in the roadway.

In nearby Palmer, Route 20 (Wilbraham Street) was closed near the bridge over the Quaboag River due to flooding in that area. That, too, has re-opened to traffic.

Other areas that saw flooding overnight include the center of Granville, as well as multiple locations in Southwick, including the intersection of Routes 57 (Feeding Hills Rd.) and 10/202 (College Hwy), which is now again passable.

While the worst is over, you may still encounter some puddling and ponding on area roadways during the morning commute. It is important never to drive through standing water, as you never know how deep it might be. Remember: “Turn around, don’t drown!”