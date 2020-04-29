1  of  4
Height of grass pollen season still yet to come

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree pollen is always the first allergen to spike once temperatures warm up after winter. Levels have been steadily high for weeks now. 

And typically, soon we’ll start seeing grass pollen levels rise as well. But given how cool our temperatures have been recently, that may be delayed a few weeks this year. But if you’re allergic to grass pollen, that means the worst is yet to come.

Be ready for it with an oral antihistamine. Grass pollen will be a problem through July, because soil temperatures take longer to rise than air temperatures. 

If you’re not allergic to tree or grass pollen, but weed pollen, you have some time to wait until you start sniffling and sneezing. That doesn’t rise until the end of spring, lasting until the start of fall. 

Allergy symptoms include a runny nose, congestion, itchy ears, nose and throat, a dry cough and a sratchy or sore throat. These are different from coronavirus symptoms which now may include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Don’t forget it’s possible to develop outdoor allergies over time, even if you’ve never had them in the past.

