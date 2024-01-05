SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For anyone who has walked or even driven through un-shoveled roads, sidewalks and driveways, it can be difficult to get through and even dangerous at times.

In emergency situations, first responders are going to get to where you are as quickly as possible to provide you the attention and care that you need. However, snow can sometimes make it difficult for them to reach you in a moment’s notice but you can make it easier for them to reach you.

AMR recommends clearing sidewalks and entryways so first responders can access your house easily in an emergency.

“The biggest help is shoveling your walkway, shoveling your stairs and anything that you can do to get them less slippery. It’s a huge help to our crews. We’re usually carrying a lot of equipment in, we’re carrying people out of their house, so we want to make sure we have a good footing on the ground so that the stretcher stay stable,” said Kim D’Angelo, Operations Manager at AMR.

AMR also recommends putting down rock salt to prevent any slipping in icy conditions. Another good tip is to keep outdoor lights on at all times to make your house number is more easily visible.