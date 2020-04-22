Help save the bees with a bee-friendly home garden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Bee populations are still threatened, but there is an easy way to help especially if you have a green thumb.

While bee populations may have been rebounding in recent years, overall through the decades, numbers are dropping. According to National Geographic, in North America you are 50 percent less likely to see a bumble bee in any given area than you were prior to 1974.

Scientists blame the use of pesticides, disease, climate change, and decreasing food supplies for the long-term decline. Beekeepers have been the ones helping numbers rise in recent years but there is a way you can help to keep that number rising, and that’s by making a bee-friendly garden.

An obvious first step is to grow flowers rich in pollen and nectar, ones with longer flowering periods and before you pull weeds, think twice. Many weeds support pollinators with pollen and nectar.

If you’re willing, leave a corner of your garden completely undisturbed. Bee-friendly plants include many herbs like sage, mint, and thyme. As well as sweet fruits like pears, peaches, and apples to attract honey bees, according to Honey Love. Bees also love daisies, honeysuckle, sunflowers, and crocuses.

Pesticides can be harmful to bees, so if you have a garden but don’t necessarily want bees around, use a natural alternative like vinegar or cayenne pepper.