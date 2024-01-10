Springfield received some of the most rainfall as of Wednesday morning.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the flood watch in western Massachusetts continues through Saturday evening, 22News takes a look at how much rain fell Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Several communities received up to four inches of rainfall but others received less than one inch. Here are the total rainfall numbers for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties:

Franklin County

Colrain 3.7 in.

Montague 3.4 in.

New Salem 3.1 in.

Shutesbury 2.9 in.

Greenfield 2.68 in.

Leverett 2.47 in.

Turners Falls 2.19 in.

Heath 1.86 in.

Buckland 1.8 in.

Charlemont 1.74 in.

Orange 1.58 in.

Gill 1.48 in.

Ashfield 1.4 in.

Sunderland 1.3 in.

Bernardston 1.0 in.

Conway 0.9 in.

Millers Falls 0.2 in.

Hampden County

Springfield 4.07 in.

Brimfield 3.6 in.

Westfield 3.2 in.

Holyoke 3.07 in.

Westfield-Barnes 2.88 in.

Monson 2.09 in.

Hampden 2.0 in.

Wilbraham 1.73 in.

West Springfield 1.6 in.

Tolland 1.49 in.

Chicopee 1.41 in.

2 NW Palmer 1.33 in.

Longmeadow 1.3 in.

Agawam 1.1 in.

Granville 0.88 in.

Hampshire County

Pelham 4.17 in.

South Hadley 3.2 in.

Plainfield 2.60 in.

Hadley 2.55 in.

Granby 2.51 in.

Northampton 2.43 in.

Florence 1.9 in.

Goshen 1.14 in.

Williamsburg 1.2 in.

Southampton 1.10 in.

Easthampton 1.0 in.

Northampton 0.6 in.

Westhampton 0.4 in.

Rainfall totals for Berkshire County were not available.