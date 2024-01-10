CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the flood watch in western Massachusetts continues through Saturday evening, 22News takes a look at how much rain fell Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
Several communities received up to four inches of rainfall but others received less than one inch. Here are the total rainfall numbers for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties:
Franklin County
- Colrain 3.7 in.
- Montague 3.4 in.
- New Salem 3.1 in.
- Shutesbury 2.9 in.
- Greenfield 2.68 in.
- Leverett 2.47 in.
- Turners Falls 2.19 in.
- Heath 1.86 in.
- Buckland 1.8 in.
- Charlemont 1.74 in.
- Orange 1.58 in.
- Gill 1.48 in.
- Ashfield 1.4 in.
- Sunderland 1.3 in.
- Bernardston 1.0 in.
- Conway 0.9 in.
- Millers Falls 0.2 in.
Hampden County
- Springfield 4.07 in.
- Brimfield 3.6 in.
- Westfield 3.2 in.
- Holyoke 3.07 in.
- Westfield-Barnes 2.88 in.
- Monson 2.09 in.
- Hampden 2.0 in.
- Wilbraham 1.73 in.
- West Springfield 1.6 in.
- Tolland 1.49 in.
- Chicopee 1.41 in.
- 2 NW Palmer 1.33 in.
- Longmeadow 1.3 in.
- Agawam 1.1 in.
- Granville 0.88 in.
Hampshire County
- Pelham 4.17 in.
- South Hadley 3.2 in.
- Plainfield 2.60 in.
- Hadley 2.55 in.
- Granby 2.51 in.
- Northampton 2.43 in.
- Florence 1.9 in.
- Goshen 1.14 in.
- Williamsburg 1.2 in.
- Southampton 1.10 in.
- Easthampton 1.0 in.
- Northampton 0.6 in.
- Westhampton 0.4 in.
Rainfall totals for Berkshire County were not available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.