(The Hill) – Record-breaking late-summer heat is forcing multiple school districts to shut down their buildings early in the academic year.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday a heat wave would “persist in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Thursday and linger all week in Texas and neighboring states.”

More than 61 million people are now living under heat advisories, causing mass disruption in school systems across the country.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, New Jersey, and Missouri have all had K-12 classes disrupted this week over the heat.