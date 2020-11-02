Here’s why it feels extra cold on windy days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The calendar may have only just turned the page to November, but it was feeling like mid-January Monday in western Massachusetts. Temperatures were way below normal in the 30s, but it was the wind that made all the difference.

Winds gusted over 40 mph in some spots. And when you combine those gusty winds with temperatures in the 30s, you get feels-like temperatures in the teens and 20s. These are also known in the cold seasons as wind chills, and are the temperatures you should be dressing for if heading outside.

There’s a scientific reason why wind makes us feel that much colder.

Our bodies are very warm, so we all have a very thin layer of warmer air that surrounds our skin, but on an exceptionally windy day, that breeze can strip away that warmer layer, and our bodies lose heat faster.