CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of the leaves are now off the trees and winter weather will be here soon. However, if you don’t pick them up, you could end up with problems next spring.

With the nice weather we had this past weekend, many people were able to get out there and get their leaves picked up but if you haven’t done it yet you’ll want to do as soon as you can.

Gary Courchesne, owner of G&H Landscaping told 22News, “If there is a lot of accumulation on the turf, the turf will actually get suffocated by those leaves compacting over the course of the winter, if they’re left to stay there. So, you want to get the heavy leaves. If there are a few scattered leaves it’s not going to be a concern.”

Courchesne also recommends that you don’t mulch your leaves because it can lower the PH of your soil and that will counteract any lime you may have put down. Now is also a good time to put down your winterizer, or fall fertilizer, as well.