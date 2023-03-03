CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People were taking care of their Saturday morning errands and some last-minute storm preparations in anticipation of what western Massachusetts is seeing currently.

Another winter storm this week.

“It’s New England!” Sarah Langston of Agawam

And with a projection of 2 to 5 inches of snow here in Hampden County, local grocery stores, were once again very busy. Plenty of shoppers were seen getting those last-minute essentials to weather this storm.

“I come and get what I need for at least a couple of days…the bare necessities…some canned goods and whatnot, added Langston. And getting those canned goods, and foods that require little to no cooking, experts say should be on your grocery list when preparing for a storm.

According to the CDC, in the event of any storm, stock up on food products that have a long storage life. The CDC also recommended stocking up on plenty of water.

“I had to pick up my eggs,” said Rebecca McKiernan of Agawam. This Agawam resident, planning to get cozy and cook for the winter storm. “Homemade soup! You can’t go wrong with it! It’s hearty, it’s wonderful, and it makes you feel good inside,” said McKiernan.

In addition to Friday night, the 22News Storm Team will have you covered with the latest track of this winter weather starting at 6 am Saturday.