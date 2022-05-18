CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The risk of brush fires is high across western Massachusetts once again this week.

With the dry and windy weather, we have been seeing and more heat on the way for the weekend, brush fires can easily be ignited. Local fire departments are gearing up in preparation for brush fires as we are now heading into the peak brush fire season and are making sure the public is aware of brush fire safety.

Agawam Fire Lieutenant Robert Ferrier told 22News, “Don’t ever start a small fire of any type and leave it unattended, always have a water source, always have it contained and stick to burning materials like small amounts of wood and brush and not any synthetic type materials that could cause air quality issues.”

Some other tips for brush fire safety are to always dispose your smoking devices properly and never burn on a windy and dry day.