High clouds in western Massachusetts caused by western wildfires

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of high clouds seen over western Massachusetts Tuesday are associated with the fires out west.

The hazy morning will brighten up as the sun gets higher in the sky.

Did you notice the sky this morning? Send 22News your weather photos to reportit@wwlp.com.

VIDEO: Sunrise over Springfield

Not the cleanest looking map, but that haze you see outside is actually smoke from the fires out west! Further proof that we are all connected… pic.twitter.com/klq4uUwIxt — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) September 15, 2020

After a cool start in the low 40s we’ll be in for a cool and bright day today with barely a cloud in the sky except for some high clouds/haze from the West Coast fires. High temperatures will barely crack 70º in our warmest spots.

Tonight will be clear and cool again as we drop back down into the low to mid 40s.

It’ll be milder tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy tomorrow, which will mean another day of higher brush fire risk.

Weather News: