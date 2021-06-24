High mosquito population expected in western Massachusetts this summer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just a few days into summer but if you’ve spent any time outside recently, you’ve probably seen or even been bitten by mosquitoes.

Bob Russell, an entomologist from American Pest Solutions says he’s already seen a dramatic increase in the number of mosquitoes.

“On our property, I noticed a standing water site that was only there for a week and it had literally hundreds of mosquito larva developing in it in just a week’s time,” said Bob Russell an entomologist at American Pest Solutions.

Mosquitoes can transmit germs and diseases when they bite. In Massachusetts, the diseases linked to mosquitoes are West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE.

There are some important things you can do to try and limit the mosquito population in your yard.

“A lot of leaf litter and debris in there the water sits there for weeks on end and those are huge breeding sites so you need to clean out your gutters get away from any standing water on your property. Dump things over that hold water because within a week you’re going to have complete development of larva,” said Bob Russell.

You can also get mosquito dunks that you can place in standing water to help kill the mosquitoes. To prevent yourself from being bitten there are sprays you can buy. Look for the ones that contain DEET, they’re the ones that are most effective.



You may also want to hire a professional who can safely and effectively treat your yard if you have a lot of mosquitoes.