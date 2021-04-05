High risk of brush fires in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An elevated risk of fires is issued for Monday due to low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast spreading makes the fire much harder to contain. Be careful of how you dispose of smoking materials.

An elevated fire weather alert is in effect until late afternoon due to the combination of warm afternoon temperatures, relative humidity of 25 to 35 percent, and northwest winds gusting as high as 35MPH.

Thanks to ample sun, we’ll warm to the upper 50s and low 60s late this afternoon. However, a strong northwesterly wind will make it feel like it’s cooler than it really is.

Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies. The wind will die down tonight. We’re tracking more sunshine and temperatures nearing 70 this week.