High temperatures can cause your phone to shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures near and into the 90s can cause problems for your cell phone.

It’s important to keep your cell phone relatively cool, or at least, not allow it to get too hot.

We’ve seen several days with temperatures in the 90s so far this July. High temperatures can be dangerous, not just for you, but for your mobile device as well.

If your cell phone’s temperature goes above 95 degrees, it becomes unsafe to operate. Your phone has no way of cooling itself, so when it’s exposed to direct sunlight for a long time or high temperatures, the inside of the phone begins to malfunction.

Yes, computers in Northampton outlined the kind of damage the heat can cause.

“It could lead to issues with cellular connectivity, it could result in a failed board which means your phone will no longer power on, that’s why it’s important to make sure your phone is always backed up becomes sometimes situations like that are unavoidable,” said Tyler Dowley a service technician at Yes Computers.

The best way to keep your phone safe from the heat is to just leave it at home but if you must bring your phone with you make sure you keep it out of direct sunlight. You can put it in a bag or even wrap it in a towel.

You may have noticed an alert warning that your mobile phone is too hot and must shut down. This is a safety feature to try and prevent damage to your phone.

If you see that, get your phone out of the sun and into a cooler environment. It should turn back on once it cools down.