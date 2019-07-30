High temperatures especially dangerous for small children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – These extremely hot temperatures are hard enough on adults, but they can be even worse for children. Experts say that children and babies tolerate heat very differently than adults.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infants and children younger than four years old are those at the greatest risk for heat-related illnesses. For babies under six months, doctors suggest keeping them out of direct sunlight, and having them drink water every 20-30 minutes if you do go outside.

For older children, they should be taking frequent breaks to re-hydrate, and should be avoiding sodas with caffeine.

It is important that parents be able to recognize symptoms of heat illness, which can include faintness, extreme tiredness, nausea, fever, or muscle spasms.

It is also important to remember to never leave a child alone in a hot car! A vehicle can heat up by 19 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, and continue rising to temperatures that can cause death.

If you lack air conditioning and need a place to keep cool, there will be cooling centers open across the region, often at libraries and senior centers. Click here for a complete listing of cooling centers open in the city of Springfield.

