CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – High uncertainty ahead of Saturday storm featuring rain and potential snow
There’s an unusual amount of uncertainty even though this storm is less than 24 hours away. Small changes in storm positioning and intensity could make the difference from getting NO SNOW to getting SEVERAL INCHES. Please continue to check back with us as we’ll possibly have to make several forecasting changes before the snow begins.
Here’s what we’re currently thinking.
Timing:
- Rain chances before midnight tonight, but widespread rain not until daybreak Saturday
- Saturday morning: Rain with some snow mixing in over our western hills
- Saturday afternoon-early evening: Rain changing over to snow and then ending by 7pm
Precipitation/Snowfall:
- Rainfall amounts from 0.25″ northwest to around 1 inch southeast
- Snowfall amounts will depend highly on where the heavy snow band sets up as storm pulls away
- Coating-2″ for valley areas
- 1-3″ for higher western hills
- 3-6″ for far eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties closest to Worcester County
- Snow will likely be on the wetter and heavier consistency
- Heaviest period of snow from mid-afternoon-early evening